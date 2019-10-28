MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins was venting to Karl-Anthony Towns that he simply couldn’t make a shot. Keep shooting, Wiggins’ teammates and coaches told him, and they’ll fall. And when the Timberwolves needed them most, they did.
With the Wolves trailing by two points with 3½ minutes to play Sunday, Wiggins took Duncan Robinson to the rack and finished to knot the game at 101-101. On the next trip down, he splashed a 27-footer to put Minnesota up by three. The two offensive possessions after that — two more triples. He was on fire by NBA Jam standards. His final triple put the Timberwolves up nine, set Target Center ablaze and caused a mass parade of Wolves bench players onto the court to mob their hero.
“The coaches are trying to pull us back and say we’ve got the rest of the game, but forget the rest of the game, Wigg just came through and went absolute beast mode,” Towns said.
Wiggins scored 11 straight points — in the span of 107 seconds — to lift Minnesota to a 116-109 win in its home opener, pushing the Wolves to their first 3-0 start since the 2013-14 season. Wiggins scored 16 points over the game’s final six minutes.
Not bad for a guy who made just one of his first seven 3-point attempts. After starting the game 4-for-5, Wiggins made just one of his next 10 shots.
But it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.
“The one thing I know about Andrew, it don’t matter how the game goes, he’s a star player and he knows when he has to kick it up, and for some reason, he always hits those shots at the end when we need him the most,” Towns said. “Today was another example of Andrew doing what he does best.”
The first example of that came in Minnesota’s season-opening win in Brooklyn, when Wiggins attacked for a pair of key buckets in overtime that swung the pendulum in the Wolves’ direction. Lauded early in his career as a potentially clutch closer, Wiggins could again be entering that discussion.
“I just try to make plays,” Wiggins said. “I feel like my teammates expect me to make plays down the stretch also. So that’s what I do.”
That’s what the Wolves want all game, and Wiggins wasn’t delivering early. Coach Ryan Saunders wasn’t happy with the decisions Wiggins was making in the second quarter.
So he pulled him.
Saunders briefly subbed Wiggins out for Josh Okogie as a way to get the wing to refocus.
Wiggins totally understood.
“Because I wasn’t playing like myself,” Wiggins said. “I made a lot of dumb decisions and I had told him, told each other was to keep us accountable. If I do something wrong, make me pay for it. He did that, and I feel like that woke me up too. I’ve got to be better.”
And he was, when it mattered most.
“A lot can be made of relationships,” Saunders said. “I know some people may roll their eyes at the relationship aspect of coaching things with players. But it goes both ways. The ability (to take) Andrew out and then him being able to refocus with things, he didn’t hang his head by any means. We got him back in there pretty quick. He ended up putting together a nice stat line and playing almost 36 minutes. So that was something I credit him for a lot.”
Jeff Teague credited Wiggins’ ability to stay even-keeled throughout. Nothing, not even a benching, can rattle him. Those sound like the traits of a guy who you want taking the big shots in the big situations.
“I would love to. I’m going to keep at it,” Wiggins said. “Whenever they need me to make a play down the stretch, I’m going to give it my all to make a play.”
