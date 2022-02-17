Friday Briefs

MLB

MLB labor talks last 15 minutes as lockout continues

NEW YORK — On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed Thursday at the office of the players’ association.

The meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

A three-man MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since baseball’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2.

The union dropped its request to have all players with two years of major league service become eligible for salary arbitration and instead proposed expanding “super two” eligibility — the players with two to three years of major league service who are eligible — from 22% to 80%.

As part of the proposal, the union increased the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $100 million to $115 million.

Clubs are at $15 million.

The union also expanded proposed eligibility for the bonus pool from 30 players to 150.

Players made proposals in six non-economic areas that included the Joint Drug Program, international play, and health and safety.

Halem and head union negotiator Bruce Meyer held a 20-minute side conversation after the negotiating session, a one-on-one meeting that was described as unusually candid.

The union told MLB it was prepared to meet every day next week.

WNBA

Defending WNBA champion Sky re-sign Quigley, Vandersloot

CHICAGO — The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot on Thursday.

The veteran guards, who are married to each other, helped Chicago go on a championship run after finishing 16-16 during the regular season. The sixth-seeded Sky became the first team not seeded first or second to win the title, knocking out Dallas, Minnesota and Connecticut before beating Phoenix in the finals.

Quigley and Vandersloot hold the top two spots on Chicago’s all-time scoring list.

“This is a big day for our franchise to bring back two of the biggest cornerstones in our team’s history and they make every single player around them better,” coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement.

Quigley, who grew up about 45 miles from Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, and starred at DePaul, averaged 13.2 points and shot 45.4% on 3-pointers in 2021. She has 3,337 points over nine seasons with the Sky. She also holds the franchise record with 1,256 3-pointers.

Vandersloot has averaged a league-record 6.7 assists over 11 seasons with the Sky and has led the league in assists each of the past five years. She averaged 10.5 points and 8.6 assists last season.

The couple married in 2018.

GOLF

Fire tears through clubhouse at Oakland Hills golf club

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A devastating fire swept through the iconic clubhouse Thursday at a suburban Detroit golf course that is one of Michigan’s most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof at the sprawling, multi-story clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

Members were stunned.

“There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

Greg Kampe, men’s basketball coach at Oakland University, told The Detroit News: “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Fire officials said the clubhouse was one of the largest wood structures in Michigan.

The club opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington. In 2004, Team Europe, led by Bernhard Langer, defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at Oakland Hills. ... We will support the club wherever possible in this rebuilding process,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer at the United States Golf Association.

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a $12.1 million restoration, with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

The club will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

NASCAR

Biffle trying to race into Daytona 500 after 5-year absence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Greg Biffle grabbed a seat on stage and flexed a bicep as he posed for pictures. He smiled, exhaled and summed up his return to Daytona International Speedway in four words:

“It’s been a while.”

Nearly six years, to be more precise.

The former NASCAR Cup Series regular is trying to make the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016. He agreed to drive for a start-up team, New York Racing, and will have to race his way into the 40-car field during Thursday night’s Duel at Daytona. Biffle likely will have to only beat fellow non-charter driver Timmy Hill across the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race to secure a coveted spot in “The Great American Race.”

“We’re going to be as aggressive as we have to be,” Biffle said.

Biffle and New York Racing should be accustomed to the pressure. After all, they’ve been hustling to make deadlines for the last few months just to get to Daytona.

“It was certainly last minute,” said Biffle, who notched 19 Cup wins over 14 seasons with Roush Racing.

Biffle’s return started several years ago when budding team owner John Cohen called him out of nowhere and asked whether he’d be interested in driving for him. They spoke on and off every few months, trying to stay abreast of pitfalls and progress.

Cohen, 46, spent much of the past decade struggling to build cars capable of competing at NASCAR’s highest level. He has 17 starts as an owner in the Cup Series, working with drivers David Reutimann, Scott Riggs, Hill, JJ Yeley and Reed Sorenson.

He saw a better opportunity with the debut of the “Next Gen” car, which is designed to lower operating costs and tighten the playing field. He partnered with Rev Racing, the competition arm of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program, and got backing from Chevrolet that included a car from Richard Childress Racing and an engine from powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports.

Cohen has his alma mater, Grambling State University, and HBCU League Pass Plus on board as sponsors for the No. 44 Chevy.

Landing Biffle for the Daytona 500 attempt was key.

“I wanted a veteran to come in and get my team up and running,” Cohen said. “And then we’ll try to develop a young driver like Rajah Caruth or Lavar Scott out of the diversity program and bring them up and give them an opportunity to have a car, knowing they had a car just to make it a little easier.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0