Freshmen, transfers and returning seniors will offer Gophers depth for challenging 2021 season

MINNEAPOLIS — Much like everything in 2020, roster planning even for the near future is a bit nebulous.

After the Gophers football team’s 3-4 season, in which it missed two games during a COVID-19 outbreak and struggled with depth, the program needs all the help it can muster. And, in a 2020 rarity, they have some help from the football gods.

The NCAA passed two key pandemic-related rules earlier this year that will make this offseason very intriguing. First, every player earned an extra year of eligibility to make up for shortened, delayed or even canceled seasons. That means all 17 Gophers who should have exhausted their eligibility this season have a do-over in 2021. Second, there is also a one-time transfer rule in place, allowing for immediate eligibility for any first-time transfers instead of having to sit-out a season.

Breaking down the 2021 roster possibilities involves working with a lot of unknowns. Only a handful of seniors have already stated their intentions to return. The team will bring in 17 freshmen and have signed one graduate transfer, but coach P.J. Fleck is interested in seeking more immediate help from the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.