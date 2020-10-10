French Open: Just 19, ranked 54th, Swiatek wins French Open for 1st Slam

She had yet to face the composed Swiatek, who only recently completed her high school studies and listens to “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses through her black headphones before walking on court.

Some top women, including 2019 major champions Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu, didn’t enter the event at all; 23-time Slam winner Serena Williams withdrew before the second round with an injury.

The temperature was in the mid-50s (low teens Celsius), with a slight breeze, and the hundreds of fans scattered in Court Philippe Chatrier were mostly subdued — other than a group shouting Swiatek’s first name, stretching it out to sound like “Eeeeeeeeeee-gah.”

She took 12 of the first 15 points, thanks to four winners and zero unforced errors.

“I guess it was nerves or something,” said Kenin, who occasionally dropped or kicked her red-white-and-blue racket. “But I found my groove.”

Soon enough, it was 3-all.

But Swiatek is nothing if not resilient. She served for the set at 5-3, and got broken, but responded right away by stealing yet another one of Kenin’s service games.