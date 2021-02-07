Freedom to move for quarterbacks

If quarterback movement was less onerous, the NFL next season could have seen Matt Ryan in Indianapolis, Aaron Rodgers in San Francisco, Watson in Chicago, Wentz in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, or maybe the Vikings trying to finally draft their long-term franchise quarterback.

Instead, many teams wanting to change quarterbacks may have to wait until the cap hit on their quarterback is reduced in a year or two.

Who does this system benefit? Not players. Not the teams. Not the league.

It’s possible that the Vikings might stick with Cousins even if they could trade him without being financially penalized, but they’d at least be looking at the market to see if they could do better. Given that his dead cap hit for 2021 is $41 million, his dead cap hit for 2022 is $10 million and he becomes a free agent after that season, the Vikings are most likely to wait at least a year before moving on from him.

Think of this in marketing terms, if marketing teams had to imbibe truth serum before crafting their ad campaigns: “Kirk Cousins: He’s Our Guy. We Have No Choice.”

Wouldn’t it be better if all teams could change quarterbacks whenever they liked? That’s what the Bucs and Chiefs did, and the result is one of the best quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history.

Jim Souhan’s podcast can be heard at TalkNorth.com. On Twitter: @SouhanStrib.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0