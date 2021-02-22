Free Caregivers of Children with Special Needs Workshop

Do you parent or care for a child with special physical, emotional or behavioral needs? Do you wish you could also take better care of yourself?

A free, virtual workshop starting soon may help! Powerful Tools for Caregivers for Caregivers of Children with Special Needs is a six-week workshop that teaches strategies for taking better care of yourself while caring for a child with special needs.

This workshop helps you reduce stress, guilt, anger and depression and improve emotional well-being. Time management, goal setting and problem-solving strategies are discussed.

Time is spent learning to communicate effectively with the child needing care, family members, doctors and paid helpers. Participants will develop greater confidence in their ability to accomplish something. This class will be offered virtually through Zoom video conferencing.

Class begins on March 24 and will run on Wednesdays through April 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A link for Zoom conference will be given upon registration. Participants must have access to a tablet, computer or phone with camera, microphone and speaker ability. Help navigating the use of Zoom is offered to those needing it.

This class is free of charge and sponsored by Active Aging Program with Catholic Charities of Southern MN. Class size is limited! To register or get more information call Sue Degallier at 507.450.0287 or email sdegallier@ccsomn.org

