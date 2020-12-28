Fourth-round rookie becomes important player for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — Consuela and Dennis Wonnum Sr. were ushering their youngest son, Dylan, a four-star high school offensive lineman, around on a tour of SEC colleges a few years ago when NFL agents started calling.

They wanted to discuss Dennis Jr., then a 20-year-old sophomore defensive end at South Carolina. D.J., as he is known, had a breakout year, Consuela Wonnum thought, but he wasn’t even the biggest athlete in his own house. The lanky D.J. had gotten only one SEC offer, which came after his senior season of high school.

Less than two years later, NFL agents were already calling.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, this is happening a little bit faster than I thought it was going to happen,’” Consuela Wonnum recalled over the phone this month. “It came at us kind of quick.”

Strong first impressions are becoming D.J. Wonnum’s thing.

He’s made another one in Minnesota, where the Vikings’ fourth-round draft pick has made a few big plays and brought needed potential for a thinned defense.

Through 13 games, Wonnum has played and produced more than any rookie Vikings defensive lineman since Danielle Hunter, to whom Wonnum has been compared because of their nearly identical 6-foot-5-inch frames and work ethics.