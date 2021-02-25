Four separate leagues? Divisional styles develop around NHL

Barry Trotz tuned his television to the game between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers to do a little scouting, flipping around to others outside the East Division just to check some scores and move on.

“I really haven’t focused in on the other divisions, really,” the New York Islanders coach said. “I probably focus 80- or 90% just our division and the teams within it.”

Trotz is able to do that because it's all divisional play this season, an effort by the NHL to reduce travel in the pandemic and make virus-forced schedule changes easier to pull off.

One side effect: Distinctively different styles developing around the league. The North Division is star-studded and high-scoring; the East is tight and full of rivals that know each other well; the West is the most tightly bunched in the standings at the moment, big and heavy with teams pushing each other around. The Central is a mishmash of opponents who haven't seen each other much and tend to wind up in games that look like track meets.

“It almost feels like it’s four separate leagues,” said Mike Johnson, a former player and NHL Network analyst. “It’s four separate, unique, independent kind of leagues right now that will convene at the end to see who wins.”