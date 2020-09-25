Former Wild captain Mikko Koivu hasn't decided whether to keep playing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mikko Koivu, whose 15-season career with the Wild is ending, said Friday he's preparing for "the next chapter in my life," but hasn't determined whether he will play another season or retire.

The Wild's longtime captain said General Manager Bill Guerin told him in August that the team would not re-sign its all-time scoring leader.

Koivu, 37, made his debut with the Wild in 2005. He has remained in Minnesota, but said he'll go back to his native Finland soon to continue training. He said he wants to get into game shape, recover from a knee injury and "prepare for the future, whatever that might be."

Playing in Finland is an option if NHL teams show no interest. Koivu has been the captain of the Finnish national team as well, and is one of the country's most-known celebrities despite living in Minnesota for more than a decade.

"You can't prepare for decisions like these," he said. "You can talk to people, but you have to go through it by yourself."

The former All-Star center has been the team's captain since 2009, and has been a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward.