Former Gophers running back Smith not giving up on NFL dream

That was actually one of the biggest questions he’s received from NFL teams, what his true speed is. His video showed him running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and 4.41 seconds, shot in a way where scouts could clock it themselves as well.

Scouts don’t usually accept video submissions, wary of any editing or not seeing how athletes respond to a one-shot, pressure situation. But the good news for Smith is that he has plenty of game reps to prove what he can do.

“It would have helped just being in front of scouts, talking to them, so they can see how I move in person,” Smith said. “… You train all those weeks to prepare and get in front of those guys and show what you can do, and not having the opportunity to do that, it’s kind of disappointing.

“But you have to control what you can control, and for me, I have plenty of film, and I don’t think it’ll hurt me not having a pro day.”

The Gophers have several players all in NFL draft limbo for another two weeks, dealing with no pro days and no open gyms. Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin, Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr. all had the combine. But others such as Thomas Barber, Sam Renner, Tai’yon Devers, Winston DeLattiboudere, Chris Williamson and Shannon Brooks are in Smith’s same position.