A big snowstorm will hit Wisconsin, Minnesota and much of the central United States in the busy travel days just before Thanksgiving, AccuWeather reported Thursday.
However, a second scenario has the storm moving faster and a little more south, easing impacts here, but still disrupting travel for millions on the busiest travel day of the year Wednesday.
“Should the storm develop to its full potential by Wednesday evening and take a northward track toward the Great Lakes, heavy, windswept snow would fall just northwest of the storm’s center with heavy rain and perhaps severe thunderstorms to its south and east,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
In this scenario, a large area from Denver to Minneapolis that includes Wisconsin and Minnesota, would be in the heavy snow zone, but it would be a close call between rain and snow near Chicago. Severe thunderstorms would be the threat for travelers south of the storm.
The second scenario would have it weaker and moving east at a quicker pace, putting colder air, snow and slippery travel farther to the south and east along the Interstate 70, 80 and 90 corridors.
In either scenario, millions of travelers are likely to see disruptions, AccuWeather reported.
This weekend’s weather forecast is for sunny and seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service office in La Crosse. The Saturday morning weather outlook for the start of the gun-deer season in Wisconsin is for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-20s.
