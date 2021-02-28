For your confusion: Twins outfielders Keon Broxton and Byron Keiron Buxton

“When you have the ability to put elite defenders out there, you always have to give it real thought, and understand how valuable that can be to winning a ballgame,” Baldelli said. “I’ve had the opportunity to watch some tremendous defensive clubs and see how games are won that way. Keon offers that sort of defense, the kind that can enhance a club beyond what many people might think.”

And if you have one player like that, imagine what two could do. Would you even need a third outfielder out there?

“It would be a blast,” Buxton agreed. One problem? “People would get us mixed up a lot,” he said.

They already do, actually. Both are speedy young outfielders, accomplished base-stealers, and surprising power hitters. Their careers have been notable for fantastic catches and painful crashes — Broxton once broke his wrist by running headlong into Wrigley Field’s ivy-covered brick wall. And if the names Buxton and Broxton don’t seem like a typo of one another, how about this: Buxton’s middle name is Keiron, which, pronounced quickly enough, sounds nearly indistinguishable.

“If you look at the name on my driver’s license, you’d think it’s Broxton,” Buxton said. As if to prove his point, while Buxton was being tested on Saturday, a team trainer got them confused.