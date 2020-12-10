For the Wild, the waiting is the hardest part

This season, under any circumstances, was going to have a unique feel for the Wild.

A roster shake-up that shuffled veteran leadership and added a prized prospect — maybe two — to the lineup would have been the major topic.

But the temporary overhaul the NHL appears headed for during the coronavirus pandemic would double down on the changes facing the new-look team, setting the Wild up for a season unlike any other.

“This is a strange year,” general manager Bill Guerin said recently on a video call with reporters. “The good thing is that when we get back and when we get out on the rink and drop the puck, the game hasn’t changed. It’s the game of hockey, and that’s the biggest thing.

“I don’t think anybody is going to forget how to play. It’s just a different schedule and a different time of the year. So, we’ll deal with it.”

Details on the 2020-21 NHL season are quite uncertain.

The league is reportedly aiming for a start date in mid-January after previously striving for Jan. 1, though that target continues to move depending on how COVID-19 cases trend and when other logistics get resolved.

And those issues could be tricky.