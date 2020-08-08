For Cousins, stability comes with responsibility

Heading into Year 9, Cousins has realized he needs to be as much a source of stability as he is a beneficiary of it.

“Turnover is kind of the normal part of this league,” he said in a videoconference Friday. “It’s rare to have continuity, but you appreciate it when you get it. With a little bit less work this offseason, going into my ninth year, I probably am not as concerned about that, but my concern is more on young offensive linemen, our draft picks at positions we know we’re going to need to be counting on. I’ve got to help get them along, get them caught up to speed, and that’s as much my job, potentially, as it is for the coach or the player themself.”

Cousins sneaked in a few days of work with Jefferson and some of his other teammates in Minnesota this offseason, wrapping up just before a summer spike in COVID-19 cases led the NFL Players Association to curtail private workouts.

He otherwise spent his offseason playing catch with anyone who was around (from a high school friend in west Michigan to his father and brother), connecting virtually with his personal trainer Joe Tofferi and squeezing in some tennis.