Focused on play

MINNEAPOLIS — As the Vikings start full-squad practices at training camp, Dalvin Cook remains without a contract extension. Hours before participating the team’s first practice on Friday, the running back said he’ll be “full-go” in preparation for the season, with or without a new contract.

Cook said his agent, Zac Hiller, and the Vikings have been working hard on an extension, and Cook is content “letting those guys take as much as time as they can and get a reasonable thing done for me, what I’m worth on and off the field. I was going to be here, regardless of whatever speculation came up (that) I wasn’t coming.”

Cook, who is scheduled to hit free agency in March, said he hasn’t taken out an insurance policy to guard against an injury as he practices without a contract. He said he hasn’t thought about the possibility of heading into the season without a contract or the Vikings placing the franchise tag on him in March, adding his focus has been on getting ready for Week 1.