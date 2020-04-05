Fleck staying dynamic, connected - and safe - at home

Recruiting remains a priority even in self-isolation. Fleck estimates spending three to four hours daily on FaceTime chats with recruits and their families. One silver lining: Reaching recruits is easier now, and he has a chance to talk to recruits, their parents, siblings, sometimes grandparents at the same time. His staff created a video that allows recruits to take a virtual campus tour.

“It forces you to find a way to not let the circumstances dictate how you run the program,” he said. “I think we are a very creative staff.”

Improvisation is particularly necessary in strength training, vital for every football team. With players scattered across the country and fitness centers closed, Fleck’s staff made a video that provides ideas for strength training using household items, if weights or other equipment aren’t available.

“Pots, pans, garbage cans, brothers and sisters,” he said.

Um, what?

“If you’ve got little brothers and sisters,” Fleck said, “put them on your back and do squats.”