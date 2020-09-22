Fleck excited yet measured about star Bateman's possible return

MINNEAPOLIS — Rashod Bateman has been practicing with the Gophers since deciding to opt back into the restored Big Ten football season, but the reigning conference receiver of the year still has a ways to go before he’s officially reinstated.

“There’s going to be a lot of other things we have to do moving forward for him to be cleared, and that’s down the road a little bit,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said on a video news conference Tuesday. “But he’s doing everything he can to handle today, and that’s all we told him to focus on. Just focus on today, continue to get better. And a lot of this is out of your control.

“But again, we know the right measures are being taken, that’s for sure.”

Bateman was one of several players across the country to decide not to play this fall during the coronavirus pandemic and instead turn his attention to the 2021 NFL Draft, where he is a projected first-round pick. He announced his decision before the Big Ten canceled fall sports in early August but changed his mind now that the season will start Oct. 24 with enhanced safety measures, including daily testing.