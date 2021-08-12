Five Twins prospects who still could debut this season

Hassan credited Miranda for attacking the weight room and his nutrition this past offseason, reporting to camp leaner and more athletic, and noted a refined approach at the plate where he’s looking to do more damage early in the count.

The Twins will be careful not to rush Miranda, and if they were to call him up, they’d want to see a path for real playing time, which could be hard to find this season if all of the Twins’ veteran infielders remain healthy.

JOSH WINDER, RHP

This is likely the longest shot, but should Josh Winder, 24, find himself healthy before the end of the year, perhaps the Twins could give him a look.

The Twins’ No. 4 prospect per Baseball America, Winder was recently put on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Falvey said the level of concern about the injury was “not particularly high,” but the Twins will give him time down to rest before re-building him back up while being mindful of his volume coming off last year’s wiped out season.

Though he didn’t pitch last year in a formal setting, Winder has taken big steps forward in his development. He had a 1.98 ERA in 10 starts with Double-A Wichita this season with a 0.93 WHIP before earning a promotion to Triple-A, where he had a 4.67 ERA in four games before being shut down.

“I don’t really have a thought on that because we’re just not there yet,” Falvey said of him potentially being called up. “We just want to get him pitching again.”

