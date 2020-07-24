Five takeaways from the Wild's final scrimmage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After more than 130 days away from play due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL will return in another week or so.

Meanwhile, the Wild will wrap up their makeshift training camp in the coming days, and on Sunday afternoon, fly to the hub city of Edmonton.

That’s where they hope to spend the next couple of months in pursuit of the ever-elusive Stanley Cup.

As a final tuneup of sorts, the Wild scrimmaged on Thursday afternoon at TRIA Rink. Here are five takeaways:

Parise shinesZach Parise has had a heck of a training camp to this point. He appears to be in great shape and has made a habit of scoring goals in practices.

Maybe the most promising sign for the 35-year-old winger is that he has been particularly impressive on the power play. He collected a rebound in front on Thursday and beat goaltender Devan Dubnyk from in close.

It will be interesting to see if this production carries over into real games.

Foligno scoresMarcus Foligno has long been viewed as big brother on the ice. If his teammates are ever in trouble, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger has no problem dropping the gloves on call.