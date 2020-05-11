Five-round amateur baseball draft will be game changer for Twins and rest of MLB

The Twins will be limited to spending $4.53 million on those four picks, divvied up any way they negotiate, with their first-rounder slotted for $2.57 million and their second-rounder $1.18 million. In another cost-saving move, draftees will receive 10% of their bonuses this year, and 45% each of the next two Junes.

“It’s not many players, but in the upper tier of the draft, we feel it’s an above-average group this year. We’re still excited about the talent we’ll be able to add,” said Sean Johnson, who makes the final call for the Twins. He expects the draft to be unusually heavy on college players, with few high school players taken after the first round or two, “because teams will understandably feel safer taking players they have followed for two or three years,” he said.

Sean Johnson compared this year’s pool of prospects to that of 2018, when the Twins took Oregon State outfielder Trevor Larnach in the first round and North Carolina-Wilmington catcher Ryan Jeffers in the second — a pair of players who could reach Target Field this year or next. “We took those guys in similar (draft) spots. We’re hoping for similar type players with both picks,” he said. But he pointed out that Larnach probably wasn’t a first-round player when 2018 began, but worked his way into it with a strong, College World Series-winning season.