First action opens up eyes

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Jonathan Davis said Sunday’s Red/White Scrimmage was a great opportunity for the players, but it also exposed holes in the team’s game.

Fourteen players had never played in front of fans at the Kohl Center. Fans weren’t allowed last season due to COVID-19, so the freshman class, sophomore class and two transfers made their occupied Kohl Center debuts.

It was the first time fans were allowed in the Kohl Center for a basketball related event in more than 18 months and 2,345 people attended.

“It’s just good for us to get through this to get the nerves out,” men’s coach Greg Gard said following the event. “I know some of the young guys were nervous about this. To get family and friends in front of them and fans obviously is a good step to just keep building and keep growing with this group.”

Davis said there were multiple defensive errors that were prevalent on both the red and the white team, and they combined for a total of 22 turnovers in two 12-minute scrimmages.

“I think I picked off a few freshmen,” Davis said. “They’re not used to seeing guys as quick and as explosive as I am. They’re gonna have to learn that playing in college is just a whole different type of tempo.”

Before any of the actual events began, members of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams dusted off their dancing shoes during introductions.

Women’s and a men’s players were paired together to perform various TikTok dances with the aid of the dance team. Kentucky native Chris Vogt danced stiffly to country song “Neon Moon,” while Carter Higginbottom outshined his teammates with his rendition of “Apple Bottom Jeans.”

Gard and first-year women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley welcomed fans to the event and even busted out their own dance moves.

“Thank you all so much for coming today,” Moseley said in her speech to the crowd. “It’s really exciting to be in the Kohl Center for the first time with people who are rooting for our team, so this is exciting. Can’t wait to see you all out here this year.”

In addition to the scrimmage the teams came together for two different shooting competitions — a 3-point shooting contest and a “shooting stars” contest during which participants had to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half court shot to win.

Isaac Lindsey, Carter Gilmore, Alex Luehring and Lexi Duckett edged out a team led by Brad Davison in the championship round to take home the 3-point shooting championship title.

The event came to a halt when water was found on the court, but it gave Moseley the opportunity to show her personality and have fun with the crowd. Moseley grabbed the microphone and led fans in different cheers. She attempted to get the different sides of the court to battle over who was louder — Gard even joined in to get his side to pipe up.

She even brought out redshirt senior guard Luehring to guide the fans in a mock rollercoaster ride.

The “shooting stars” contest seemed to be a battle between men’s basketball players Tyler Wahl and Davis. Both players guided their teams to the final round after making a half court shot — though it wasn’t on their first or second try.

Women’s basketball sophomore guard Brooke Shramek stole the show from the two men’s players and sank one of her early tries to win the competition. Wahl got to revel in the success alongside her, while Davis was left empty handed.

The men’s team’s scrimmage showcased two different duos leading their respective teams. Davison and Jonathan Davis led the white team both on the stat sheet and overall. Davison had a sneaky pass to Davis that earned the team two points. Junior guard Jahcobi Neath and Wahl, while not showing it on the stat sheet, paired together nicely to lead the red team.

“Me and Brad we’ve been putting in that offseason work together,” Davis said. “He knows how to play the game. He’s been talking to me about all the little tricks, tips, where he’s gonna be out on the floor. Our chemistry is where it needs to be right now.”

Sophomore forward Steven Crowl was the only player to score in double digits with 13 points. His series of layups, jumpers and dunks gave the red team a 20-9 win in the second scrimmage period.

“I think it’s all just the development over the offseason and getting stronger, getting more comfortable with the offense and all my teammates,” Crowl said. “The biggest thing is probably playing in front of the fans. I’ve never done that here, so that was really cool.”

