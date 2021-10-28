Fire, authenticity and juice

Collin Wilder felt the football in his stomach and simply reacted.

He’d thought he was going to be late to a play over the middle of the field last week at Purdue, so after quickly admonishing his tardiness in his mind, shifted focus to hitting Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham hard enough to jar the ball loose. Wilder wasn’t as late as he thought, arriving just after the football, and upon feeling the ball against his body, ripped it out of Durham’s hands.

He didn’t seem to mind that Durham had yanked his facemask in the process of bringing Wilder down.

“I was running to celebrate and my helmet is like halfway off my head and I had no idea why,” Wilder said with a big laugh. “All I cared about was getting the ball at the time. So I was too excited to have the ball to even notice.”

That Wilder’s focus was on the celebration with his teammates rather than what happened to him isn’t surprising. His dedication to and love for this Badgers team is often one of the first things brought up when friends, teammates, family members and coaches speak about the sixth-year senior safety. UW took a chance on Wilder as a walk-on transfer from Houston four years ago. He took a chance moving more than a thousand miles from home in search of a college football opportunity that fit him well.

Those risks worked out for both sides — Wilder has become an indispensable leader for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) and he’s joined the program’s fraternity of walk-ons to eventually earn a scholarship.

Heading into a crucial game against No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, Wilder will need to continue his playing at a high level. He’ll be tasked with helping stop the run, but arguably his most important role against the Hawkeyes will be covering tight end Sam LaPorta, their leading receiver.

Wilder is known for being a sparkplug on the Badgers’ defense. He’s the one in the center of the mass of Badgers before games, giving the last word before they take the field. He does the same at the end of practices, setting the tone for their off-field work once the players leave practice. His clothing line — a name, image and likeness deal with a company called PWRFWD — features a cartoon version of Wilder sipping on a cup labeled “juice” with his No. 18 on the character’s foot.

Bringing the juice, as Wilder calls it, is just part of his job.

“He’s truly all-in for this group,” Chryst said. “Takes the time and gets to know individuals, it’s not for show, it’s genuine. Has always brought great energy and he loves playing the game. It’s been great having him.”

Keeping it real

Wilder entered the media room at Soldier Field in Chicago with some fire. It wasn’t just that the Badgers lost to Notre Dame on Sept. 25 that had him running hot, it was the way they finished that bothered him most. UW allowed 31 fourth-quarter points to the Irish in a game that went sideways.

His message to his teammates through reporters that day was simple — everyone was to blame, and that loss wasn’t acceptable.

It was a side of Wilder that’s usually reserved for teammates behind closed doors. He’s become a player comfortable enough in his own skin that he can dole out tough love when it’s needed.

“He’s going to keep it real,” junior defensive lineman Keeanu Benton said of Wilder. “He’s not someone who’s trying to fit in, he’s going to be himself regardless. And that’s what I like about him. A lot of people try to get out of their comfort zone to try to become a leader, but he’s naturally doing it.”

Wilder’s fiery words didn’t immediately fix things, as the Badgers dropped another lopsided game the next week at home against Michigan. But since losing to Michigan on Oct. 2, UW has won three consecutive games and put itself right back into the Big Ten Conference West Division race. Wilder has had 10 tackles, including ½ a tackle for loss, an interception and the aforementioned forced fumble and recovery in that span.

Teammates have leaned on Wilder as a leader since last season, and their trust in him is what matters most.

“As long as those guys believe in me, that’s all I care about,” he said. “For them to want to believe in me and want to follow me in certain ways, it means the world. That’s really all I’ve ever wanted here was to earn that type of respect.”

Wilder’s father, Craig, said he knows how much his son cares about earning teammates’ esteem and being someone they can consider a leader.

“There’s a genuineness, a transparency to him that makes him real to people,” Craig said. “And I think that passion, that transparency attracts people to him, to want to jump in on his leadership.”

With a bachelor’s degree in communications in hand and a master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis in the works, Wilder has become a poised, confident speaker in multiple settings. He joked that he’s a bad salesman, because he struggles with being inauthentic.

Wilder takes many cues on and off the field from his position coach, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard’s presence and influence was a significant factor in Wilder choosing the Badgers when he transferred and they share the bond of being walk-ons to earn a scholarship. Leonhard and Chryst emphasize players taking ownership of the team, something they’ve seen Wilder do.

“I think he’s so consistent in his approach that immediately teammates respect that,” Leonhard said. “He cares, he’s always going to be vocal, he’s always going to go grab a young guy that’s struggling or he’s always going to just try to provide some motivation for somebody.

“You love the way he plays because guys feed off of that energy and you know he’s a guy that every week, or every couple of weeks, he’s going to make a hit and you just see how the team responds to it. It’s fun to watch him play.”

A softer side

While Wilder’s fire is on display on the football field, his calm nature is readily visible away from football.

Multiple teammates spoke to Wilder’s attention to and involvement in their lives outside of the game.

“That just builds chemistry,” Benton said. “Knowing that you’re not just friends with this guy because you play the same sport, you develop that personal bond. I feel like that’s important with our team because I feel like Wisconsin is a family-oriented place. And I feel like he fits perfectly.”

Wilder’s maturity is clear when speaking to him on a variety of subjects, but it was most evident last season when he spoke about honoring his friend and former Houston teammate Ka’Darian Smith. Smith was killed in a November 2020 shooting, and Wilder told reporters on a Zoom teleconference days later that he was doing all he could to make him friend proud.

The experiences of his life have shown Wilder the importance of holding his friends and teammates close.

“I love making relationships with guys and knowing that I’m going to see these guys every day,” he said. “How can you not want to get to know them and not want to know who they are and what their why is and why they’re here and why they choose to play football? Why they choose to come in this building every day?”

Fellow senior safety Scott Nelson is one of Wilder’s close friends and they’ve lived together over the past two years. He texted with Wilder for most of the bus ride back from Chicago after Wilder’s impassioned words. Nelson says he feels like he knows what Wilder’s thinking often.

Being as close as he is with Wilder, Nelson also knows the idiosyncrasies that most others don’t, like Wilder’s love of naps or readiness to bust a move.

“Collin loves to dance,” Nelson said. “He’s a big dancer. You just put a little music on, put a little Chris Brown on, and he’s a big dancer.

“Anytime we’re around each other, and there’s usually a lot of other guys around, and the conversation we have with each other … we always say it’s just vibes, always good vibes with Collin.”

