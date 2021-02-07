Film find fuels MVP season

“The entire route tree and concepts, I was able to perfectly hitch to them and that’s why I feel like I was so accurate. From that point forward, I literally watched a few of those things and the next day went out and worked on ‘em and things just started clicking.”

And it kept clicking.

“The physical ability of Aaron and his talent as a thrower, as a mover, all that I think is obvious to people. But I think that game within a game is what makes the truly elite quarterbacks special — how they beat you with their mind,” said new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who had to game plan for Rodgers as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. “He’s got an incredible awareness of all 22 guys on the field. He’s aware of your sideline. He’s aware of the officials. He has full command over what’s happening on the field and that’s what truly makes him special. It’s something that requires all of us working as a team in order to compete against him, because he does bring that element to the table. I think that’s why he’s one of the special players to play at that position.”

Put it all together, and it led Rodgers to what he called a “special” season, one he said he will long cherish after trying to do exactly that each week throughout the year.