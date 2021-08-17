Fiala signs one-year deal; Guerin says ‘no rush or panic’ on Kaprizov

“It’s a very important year for him,” Guerin said. “Anytime you’re in a contract year, it’s very important. If Kevin truly wants to establish himself as an elite player, he’s going to have to keep improving. He’s had two good years for us, and he’s going to have to continue to get better.

“Kevin’s still young, too. He’s still a young man, and there’s lots of room for improvement in his game on a lot of different areas. But there are some things that he does extremely well that other people in the league can’t do.”

Guerin is optimistic the Wild could still re-sign Fiala to a long-term deal, which is what center Joel Eriksson Ek received and what Guerin anticipates for Kirill Kaprizov.

All three were offensive leaders for the Wild last season, and Guerin has identified the trio as part of the team’s foundation. But the same contract might not work for everyone. Eriksson Ek re-upped for $42 million over eight years in July, an average of $5.25 million per season.

“This is a business,” Guerin said. “It’s not a personal attack. It’s not, ‘We don’t like this guy. We like that guy more.’ It’s a business and we have a salary cap, a budget and a pay structure that we have to follow in order for us to be successful, and that’s what we’re doing.