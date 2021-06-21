Feeling ‘full strength,’ Maeda looks more like ace he was last season

“The arm feels great. It’s nice to have the speed back, especially with the arm feeling strong,” Maeda said after his fastball routinely registered 92 miles per hour. “In the last outing, it was the first game off of the IL, so I just felt out things here and there. But today I was able to go full strength, so that really felt good.”

About 10 players sick

Not all of the Twins feel really good. More than a dozen players and staff members, in fact, have come down with a virus, though thankfully not the one that sidelined several players in April.

“There’s something being passed around the clubhouse,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve got about 10 (players) who are sick in the clubhouse with pretty bad colds right now.”

The Twins believe that playing three games in the cool, damp nighttime weather in Seattle, followed by three days in the air conditioning of Globe Life Field may be to blame, but nobody is feeling bad enough to be out of the lineup, Baldelli said.

“But I’ll be honest,” he said, “after all the COVID-related stuff that we’ve already been dealing with, a little cold hasn’t bothered our guys as much as it normally would.”

