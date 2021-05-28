Fear of Wolves leaving Minnesota keeps popping up as sale nears completion

“I’m sure there could be a provision that relates to keeping the team in place,” said Eldon Ham, an author and professor of sports law at Chicago-Kent College of Law. “But I don’t think it would be able to extend forever.”

The only potential penalty known for moving the Wolves would be the $50 million owners would have to pay to the city of Minneapolis for breaking the lease of Target Center, an amount that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the $1.5 billion price tag Lore and Rodriguez are paying. It’s also a drop in the bucket for any owner to pay if they have designs on building a new arena locally.

A second factor to consider is the NBA’s wishes in all this. The Wolves likely aren’t moving if the NBA doesn’t want them to do so. Minnesota is not just some frozen outpost in a small media market. It’s still a top 15 market, and the league likely isn’t going to want to abandon that.

The NBA can also get a lot more money off the expansion for new franchises instead of relocation fees for current ones, and it’s important to note that talk of the NBA going into Seattle and Las Vegas has centered on expansion and providing the league with a quick windfall of cash in the billions of dollars that it lost because of the pandemic.