'Fast and furious' NHL offseason to unfold over three weeks

“I’m just trying to enjoy the Cup and winning and being around that group and whatever’s next is going to come in the next few weeks and I’ll have time to think about it when I get home,” pending free agent defenseman David Savard said. “Right now I think it’s just about enjoying the moment, enjoying the last few days I have with the whole group before everybody starts kind of going back home.”

At least one Lightning player could take a detour to Seattle for the expansion draft and could become the face of the NHL’s 32nd franchise. Maybe it’s forward Tyler Johnson, who has three years left on his contract at a $5 million price tag Tampa Bay can ill afford and just happens to be from Spokane, Washington, where the Kraken will play their inaugural exhibition game.

The Lightning like every other team except the Vegas Golden Knights — which is exempt from the expansion draft four years after theirs — will lose at least one player to Seattle. But there could be an upside for teams willing to give up something extra for the Kraken to take a big contract.

So, while the cap isn’t going up, at least $60 million of room is coming with Seattle.

“That might open up some opportunity,” Lawton said.