Far from home, Loons' Luis Amarilla happy to be back on green grass

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota United striker Luis Amarilla remains more than 5,000 miles away from home, but he’s out of his apartment after two months stuck inside and he made this discovery when he and most of his teammates started training voluntarily, individually on the team’s grass training fields two weeks ago.

It’s almost summer now.

“The field is in great condition,” he said. “It’s beautiful and it makes us happy.”

It was still winter when MLS suspended its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and players went home and stayed “in market” until these last two weeks. He left South America in summer when he joined the Loons for training in Florida in February and days later found himself smack in a Minnesota winter — or any real winter, for that matter — for the first time.

He has spent two months far away from his family and friends in Paraguay and isolated from his new Minnesota United teammates as well while he tried to stay fit at home. Teammate and Uruguayan teenager Thomas Chacon has done the same.