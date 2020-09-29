FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Jefferson, Higgins

Unlike the first three weeks of the regular season, the rush to the Week 4 waiver wire isn’t as intense.

Still, there’s more than enough available options to help brace for the start of bye weeks along with adding depth to fantasy football rosters.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR, Vikings: The rookie from LSU had a breakout game in Week 3, getting the best of Titans CB Malcolm Butler with seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Jefferson’s 71-yard touchdown catch was a reason why the Vikings selected him 22nd overall, and with a matchup against a Texans secondary that struggles with stopping receivers after the catch (25th in YAC allowed), Jefferson merits WR3 status.

TEE HIGGINS, WR, Cincinnati: Higgins scored his first two NFL touchdowns in Sunday’s tie at the Eagles. After not being targeted in Week 1, the rookie from Clemson has seen 15 targets over the past two games while seeing his percentage of snaps go from 22% in Week 1 to 79% last Sunday. Although his catch rate is just over 50 percent, Higgins will continue to be an important part of a Bengals passing game that will usually be in catchup mode most weeks. As the season goes on, don’t be shocked if Higgins’ production begins to exceed that of veteran A.J. Green as Cincinnati’s youth movement unfolds.