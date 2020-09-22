FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Henderson, Gesicki

Fantasy football owners who didn’t lose a key player on their rosters in Week 2 were few and far between.

The Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Denver’s Courtland Sutton were both lost for the season while Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey could be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks.

Davante Adams joined Michael Thomas and Chris Godwin among the elite receivers on the sidelines, and the 49ers lost lead back Raheem Mostert along with enduring season-ending injuries to defenders Joey Bosa and Solomon Thomas.

If ever there was a week to dive headfirst into the waiver wire, now is the time.

Mike Davis, RB, Panthers

Coach Matt Rhule has faith in Davis, who had only one carry for 1 yard but did have eight receptions for 74 yards after replacing McCaffery. Davis was the only Panthers running back to see significant time after McCaffrey’s injury, which means he’ll likely own a 85%-95% rate in snap counts. It’s impossible to replace the consensus first overall pick in fantasy drafts, so while Davis is capable of doing a reasonable job, don’t have huge expectations. With the Panthers likely playing from behind most weeks, Davis makes for a good flex option in PPR formats.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Rams