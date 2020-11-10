FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Gallman, Pats' Meyers

CORDARRELLE PATTERSON, WR/RB, Bears: Chicago could be without starter David Montgomery (concussion) for Monday’s game against the Vikings, leaving Patterson as Chicago’s best option to fill the void. The Bears have used Patterson out of the backfield as he has 29 carries for 88 yards. Patterson has yet to top 24% in snap count this season. He’s an intriguing add in deeper leagues, especially if the Bears don’t add a free agent RB and/or bring up RB Lamar Miller from the practice squad.

WAYNE GALLMAN, RB, Giants: With touchdowns in three straight games, Gallman merits attention. He also comes off a season-best 68 rushing yards in the Week 9 win at Washington and appears to be in line for another start if Devonta Freeman is sidelined for another week. Gallman has had better than 50% of the snap count the past two weeks among Giants RBs, clearly making him the best fantasy option over Dion Lewis and Alfred Morris. The potential for a high volume of touches makes Gallman a solid add with flex appeal for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.