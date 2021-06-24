Fans adjust to life without Bally Sports North, which should scare teams

While it’s true that Bally Sports North is still available on major cable providers, via satellite with DirecTV (though not Dish Network) and one streaming service (AT&T Choice, for $85 a month), telling consumers to switch to one of those options is tricky for a couple reasons.

First, some of them like Harrell have already made multiple switches hopping from service to service in search of regional sports. They’re tired of the hassle.

Second, many of the fans who made the switch to services like YouTube or Hulu did so because it was cheaper than cable/satellite and didn’t require a long-term contract. Once you’ve given them a less expensive option with the content they want, they aren’t going to be inclined to pay full price any more.

Farmer said he gave up his cable package when he moved a few months ago. But as a Wolves season ticket holder, he says he will feel the sting in a few months when that season starts up again. But he didn’t mention adding back cable — instead, he only alluded to getting a friend to share a cable password.

“I will have to find a way,” Farmer said.