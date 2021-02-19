EXPLAINER: A trickier NCAA bracket in this unusual season

There’s no need to worry about geography in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Get ready for plenty of talk about the so-called “S curve” instead. And don’t worry — it’s not that complicated.

With the entire tournament taking place in or near Indianapolis, there is no reason for the four geographic regions that have been a part of past NCAA brackets. The NCAA doesn’t have to ensure the best teams play closer to home.

The NCAA instead is trying to use the “S curve” in which a team’s placement is more dependent on its strength than its location. The No. 1 overall seed ideally would have the No. 8 overall seed as the second-best team in its region, the top No. 2 seed in the same section with the No. 7 overall seed and the same approach for 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5.

Whether that happens isn’t a sure thing: Rules prevent conference rivals from facing off early in the tournament and the S curve — the NCAA helpfully put out a specific explanation of this term — often gets broken up.

“The likelihood of being able to be a perfect S curve is probably unlikely,” said Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, who chairs the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee. “There’s going to have to be modifications.”