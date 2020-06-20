Expect to see Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson in slot 'quite a bit' next season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whether he likes it or not, rookie receiver Justin Jefferson has big shoes to fill next season as the replacement for former fan favorite Stefon Diggs. That much was set in stone when the Vikings made him the No. 22 pick in April’s NFL draft.

As for where Jefferson is going to line up, offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak offered a hint this week, saying he expects to use him “quite a bit” out of the slot.

“That”s something he’s exceptional at,” Kubiak said. “We have to get Justin caught up on all those things (we do offensively) and then it’s my job to put him in the best possible position to be successful.”

To say Jefferson excelled out of the slot last season at LSU would be putting it lightly. He finished with 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns while showcasing soft hands and impressive route-running skills as a separation savant.

The biggest concern about playing Jefferson out of the slot is that Adam Thielen has thrived in that spot in the past. In a perfect world for the Vikings, Jefferson and Thielen would be able to move inside and outside seamlessly to keep opposing teams off balance.

In that sense, it’s good that Jefferson has proven capable of playing all over the field throughout his collegiate career.