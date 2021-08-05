Expanded playoffs means more games and ... more injuries?

“I think the coaches will manage the contact accordingly but the mental fatigue that these guys are going to have to work through, I think that’s going to add to the difficulty,” said May, who works for Intermountain Health Care in Salt Lake City. “And that’s where we’re going to see the injuries go up. It may or may not be contact.

“But I think you’ll see injuries go up just a little bit just from the mental fatigue, not from the, ‘Hey I’ve been pounding on my buddies that much longer.’”

Klieman could be a strong resource for his peer in terms of managing practice and contact drills to keep the team as healthy as possible. It’s an annual challenge for North Dakota State, where he was an assistant before leading the perennial power from 2014-18.

The Bison would cut down some of the hitting in practice and focus more on things like mental walk-throughs with some extra rehab and recovery sessions built in, especially after Thanksgiving when it’s playoff time.

“Science will tell you you can’t keep hitting these guys and expect them to be fresh and ready to go,” Klieman said.

The Bison went 16-0 in 2019 under coach Matt Entz and 15-1 in 2014. A 15-game season is almost an annual affair for the top teams in the FCS when there isn't a pandemic.