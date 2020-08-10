Exit leaves Wild with questions

The goalie situation

A changing of the guard during the regular season saw Alex Stalock take over as starter in place of Devan Dubnyk, who missed time to deal with his wife Jenn’s serious medical issue. Stalock, 33, finished 20-11-4 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. Against the Canucks, he opened the series with a 28-save shutout before allowing 12 goals over the final three games. Dubnyk, 34, didn’t play in the postseason and was 12-15-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .890 save percentage in the regular season.

The Wild wants to improve in goal, and an in-house option could be Kaapo Kahkonen, who had a league-best 25 wins and seven shutouts for Iowa of the AHL this season. Might Guerin buy out Dubnyk and his $4.3 million salary cap hit to make room for Kahkonen? That’s an option, as is free agency. Washington’s Braden Holtby and Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom are among the top starters who have the chance to hit the market, though they would drive a high price.

Seeking a center