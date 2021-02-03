Ex-Vikings lineman Remmers tries putting a bad Super Bowl behind him

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul came across as the kind of loose, fun-loving guy who wouldn’t sugarcoat the answer to this reporter’s question during Monday’s Super Bowl virtual access periods.

“So, Jason, what are your thoughts on Mike Remmers?” the question began.

Be quiet, Vikings fans, and let the veteran Pro Bowler give his two cents on the former Viking, who will be forced to start across from JPP at left tackle in place of the injured Eric Fisher.

“I didn’t know who that was,” JPP said. “I won’t lie to you. Is it the tackle that you’re talking about?”

Yep.

“Like I say, I don’t too much care about it,” said Pierre-Paul, who led the Bucs with 9½ sacks during the regular season and has added two more in the postseason. “They got to figure that out. I’m just going to go play a great game.”

A day later, Remmers admitted he had heard the comments.

“Honestly, I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything,” he said. “Every week that I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone into games thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me.’ I don’t care at all.”