Ex-Gophers prepare for NFL as former team sits idle

Johnson also went to the Buccaneers in the fifth round but missed most of camp with a soft-tissue injury. He made the final 53-man roster, though he was reportedly close to being cut.

Besides Winfield, linebacker Kamal Martin was the other rookie most likely to make an immediate impact. The fifth-rounder impressed at the Green Bay Packers’ training camp, earning many reps with the first team. But the Burnsville native will not get a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday, when the Packers play in his home state against the Vikings.

Martin missed a chunk of his senior season with the Gophers because of an injury to his right knee, on which he had surgery ahead of the Outback Bowl. He tore the meniscus in his left knee and had surgery on that this month, meaning he’ll start his NFL career on injured reserve, out for at least six weeks.

Martin said in a video news conference back on Aug. 25 that he hadn’t been able to fully run on his right knee last November, only feeling close to normal around the April draft.