Ex-Gopher played huge role in ESPN's Chicago Bulls documentary

This helped Thompson when he worked on a documentary that followed the Dream Team in 1992, and it helped he had such a good relationship with Jordan when he was following around the Bulls that season.”

“That really helped my relationship with Michael develop because of what Ahmad did that day,” Thompson said. “From that point on, Michael and I developed a really good relationship over the years which culminated in 1998.”

So why has nobody seen most of the footage until now? Thompson said that’s for a few reasons. First, in the immediate aftermath of the Bulls’ run, another film, “Michael Jordan to the Max,” came out. So NBA Entertainment decided it didn’t want to release its footage so soon on the heels of that. Then Jordan came back to play with the Wizards, so the timing wasn’t right for a retrospective on the Bulls run. Then Jordan transitioned to ownership of the Bobcats, now Hornets. The timing wasn’t right then either.

Time needed to pass before Jordan and others around the team felt open enough to discussing what went on during that time. The time was right about 20 years later, when producers secured interviews with nearly everyone they asked for the project, including Jordan.