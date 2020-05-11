'Every day I’m more in love': Being a new mom changes priorities for Lynx's Sims

“This doesn’t make you an adult overnight,” said Sims, 27. “But it makes you a better person over time. I’m learning. Every day I’m more in love with him.

“This is someone who’s going to love you, no matter what. That’s the best thing. Kids look up to their parents as their superstar, their hero. I love every minute of it every day.”

Baby comes first

It has, of course, taken a toll. Her body is healing. Sims is stealing catnaps when she can. The first two weeks were hard, Sims said, but it’s getting better. She’s learning what each cry means; Jaiden dreams a lot when he sleeps, and sometimes he will cry. Sims’ first instinct was to pick him up, but she’s learned to let him fall back asleep.

“I wasn’t nervous before I had him,” she said. “I knew what to expect. No sleep, everything on the baby’s schedule. You have to put the babe before yourself.”

In everything, really. Including basketball.

“I just know, when you’re getting ready to bring a life into the world, you talk differently,” Reeve said. “You have a different purpose in life, that it’s not about you. That leads to maturity. You can hear that in her voice.”