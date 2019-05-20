 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

Tuesday, May 21

Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.

AA Meeting: Noon, Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Senior dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery

Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 to 6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free

Open door clinic: 5 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.

Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry: 5 to 8 p.m., Trinity Christian Fellowship, W11581 Hwy X, Stanley. Serves all. Must bring a form of ID.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010. .

Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Wednesday, May 22

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St. Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Free legal clinic: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library. Attorneys on hand to answer your legal questions and provide basic information about your legal questions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News