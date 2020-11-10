Even in Chicago, Vikings should outclass Bears' B-R-U-T-A-L offense

“There’s a lot of different things. There’s a multitude of issues that we’re having. Where you get a little frustrated is if there’s 10 guys that are doing something the right way and there’s one guy that’s not, that’s where we’ve got to get that unison back of understanding the effectiveness of a play.

“Or just stay within the play sometimes. I think that’s very valuable regardless of No. 1, who the quarterback is, and regardless of No. 2, who the O-line is.”

Right now, the 3-5 Vikings are celebrating a two-game winning streak and the gelling of an offensive line that has had the same five starters for the past three games. Meanwhile, the 5-4 Bears are stuck in a three-game losing streak that’s seen them start three different offensive line combinations.

Center Cody Whitehair has missed the past two games because of a calf injury and COVID-19 protocol. Right tackle Bobby Massie is out for at least a month with a knee sprain. And left guard James Daniels is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.