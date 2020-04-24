Even if games can be played, baseball has battle brewing over salaries

The logistics would be daunting and the safety precautions elaborate. Getting the 2020 Major League Baseball season underway, whether in Arizona, Florida, Texas or in MLB home stadiums, is a complicated challenge that so far is nothing more than speculation. And while the sport waits out the pandemic that has already delayed the season by a month, a new hurdle appears to be looming.

Yes, ending the first extended disruption of a Major League Baseball season that wasn’t about money might be even more difficult than it once appeared — because of money.

The quiet back-and-forth over MLB player salaries isn’t getting much attention yet, because it’s too early to put into motion any of the various proposals designed to salvage the 2020 season, almost all of which envision playing at least part of the season with no fans present. But it took only a second-hand comment, relayed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo while describing how much he wants baseball to return, to provoke representatives of players and owners to stake out opposing positions.