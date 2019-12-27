What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"I began my role as Executive Director at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in March of this year. There are a lot of memories in this short amount of time and a few stand out.
"First is the excitement and feeling of gratitude in meeting and connecting with the employees at HVMHC. Our agency has several all agency gatherings throughout the year and I remember the first one I attended shortly after I arrived and how grateful I was, and continue to feel today, to be a part of such an agency whose mission is to provide exceptional, responsive, and consumer focused behavioral health services.
"Earlier this year we had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Winona Area Chamber as we integrated earlier this year the majority of our Winona staff into our new location at 420 East Sarnia Street. It was a great event that included community members and partners, clients, Board Members, and staff from HVMHC.
"Our agency had several opportunities to connect with our MN State Legislators and included a tour of one of our Board and Lodge Homes and our Drop in Center with Senator Jeremy Miller and also touring Hiawatha Bluffs Living and speaking with our State Legislators about housing during the Mini Legislative Session in Winona. During each of those events, it was the stories from clients in those facilities that I remember the most. Stories of stability in their lives now that they have housing and supportive services in place.
"Additionally, I have enjoyed listening to stories of those who come to our Drop in Center about how the space has given them a place to go and how they now have friends and feel connected to others.
"Overall, some of my favorite memories in 2019 include meeting all the great people at HVMHC, celebrating our new home in Winona at 420 East Sarnia, sharing stories with our State Legislators and hearing from those we are here to serve."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I learned some important things that I think I knew, but this year has reinforced them. First, we are not meant to do this work, the work of helping others, alone. We are meant to partner with others and through partnerships, we will accomplish great things for more than we ever could do alone. I also was reminded throughout the year that we need to listen to people when trying to figure out what needs to be done. Too often, those in leadership roles make decisions that greatly impact others whether it be those we’re here to serve or our employees. I learn so much from the employees at HVMHC as well as from clients every day."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"To continue to create a culture of inclusiveness, respect and trust throughout Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and the community. Also, I am looking forward to expanding the growth of the agency through ongoing and future partnership with others in the community."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"A big goal for me going forward is to continue to be open to feedback, suggestions, and possible solutions from others as we as an agency move forward together with others. Additionally I look forward to being more data informed to help guide our agencies path going forward. Finally, I hope to establish new, not yet developed partnerships with others in the agency who have the goal of improving the health of others in the community. Overall, I hope to make HMVHC a better place than it was in 2019 as I believe as we continuously improve and get better, so will the health and well-being of the community."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"In 2019, we began new partnerships with others in the community and the hope is that these new relationships will grow. New initiatives and partnerships are yet to be realized, but we very much want to be a part of those designed to reduce barriers to optimal health and develop protective factors that improve the health of others. We will continue to be focused on our mission of delivering exceptional, responsive, consumer focused behavioral health services with integrity, respect, and compassion."
