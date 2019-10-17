{{featured_button_text}}

SG Auction and Remlinger Muscle Cars Auction

Over 350 cars are set to move across the stage from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday during the SG Auction and Remlinger Muscle Cars Auction.

The event is free to attend and to register for bidding.

For more information and to register to bid, visit sgauction.net.

Remlinger Muscle Cars is located at 3560 Service Drive in Winona.

Shine a Light on a Cure

The Winona community will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, not just for fun, but also to help raise money for the Fifth District’s Eagles Cancer Telethon.

The ninth annual Shine a Light on a Cure Wine and Beer tasting event, held at the Winona Eagles Club, is set to include live music by artist Sean Burke, wine pull and a silent auction.

The proceeds will be donated in January to the telethon.

The Winona Eagles Club is located at 210 E. Fourth St.

Walk of Horror

The Walk of Horror, a fundraiser for Saint Mary’s University’s fast-pitch softball team, is set to spook from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The scare levels will be lowered for children, while raised for those who are older.

Admission will be $6 and $5 for students with an ID and for children 12 or younger.

Attendees are expected to meet between the Cardinal baseball and softball fields at the lighted path.

Other Walk of Horror dates this year include Oct. 25, 26 and 31.

Other events

WSU Choirs Concert, 7 p.m. Friday at Central Lutheran Church.

Hwy 61 Concert Series: “An Evening with Garrison Keillor,” 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cecilia’s Theatre, 1115 W. Broadway St.

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.

Space Apps Challenge Winona, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University in Krueger Library, first floor.

University Theme Film Series: “The Greatest Showman,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University in Stark 103, Miller Auditorium.

Music of John Denver Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 161 W. Sixth St.

Live music

Friday

Bradford Loomis, 4 to 7 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.

Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.

Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.

Frank Moore, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.

Teague Alexy, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.

Tommy Bentz Band, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.

Austin Skalecki, 8 to 11:55 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap.

Hastings 3000, Wax Lead, Death of a Ladies’ Man, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar.

Saturday

John Paulson Jazz Trio, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.

Allyson Road, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.

Digisaurus, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.

Sunday

Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.

Island City Jazz Jam, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Co.

