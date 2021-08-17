 Skip to main content
Open mic night Friday, Aug. 20, at Bub's Brewing Co.
Open mic night Friday, Aug. 20, at Bub's Brewing Co.

It's open mic night Friday at Bub's Brewing Co.

Come watch local and regional comedians from Winona, La Crosse, Rochester and the Twin Cities and areas in between. With performers ranging from from brand new first-timers to professional touring comedians, Big Bub's Comedy Show is always a fun night — and it's free!

Door open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. If you're interested in performing, call Bub's the day of the show and sign up.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/The-Big-Bubs-Comedy-Show-151940264876322 or email BigBubsComedyShow@gmail.com or message us on Facebook. Bub's Brewing Co. is located at 65 E. Fourth St., Winona.

