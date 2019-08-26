The Winona community will be one of the first to experience a new music project next month. Beetle Box, an act created and developed by John Pennington, of Little Rock, Arkansas, will be in the area starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Island City Brewing Company.
“The basis for the projects is kind of a solo thing for me, where I can mess around with that computer sound while I’m at the keyboard and piano,” Pennington said. He also noted using a synthesizer.
Pennington had thought of the project a few years ago, saying, “I wanted to start working towards something that I could kind of accomplish on my own, which is when I started writing the piano music and thinking about electronic.” The past year or two has included the most intense work on the project, as he prepared music for this first tour.
This isn’t Pennington’s first time in the music field though. Since he was 14 years old, he has played and enjoyed a variety of types of music, including classical, jazz and rock. He also has been influenced by world music.
“I think this project, especially has been influenced by some of the jazz musicians that I’ve heard and influenced by over the years,” he said. “In this project, I do a lot of improvisation as well. I think that has a lot to do with what I’ve heard and what I’ve worked on in terms of jazz.”
Pennington “definitely hopes to set up a specific atmosphere into play something that hopefully is something that’s a little bit different from what people have heard in the past,” he said.
The show is free to attend and open to all ages.
For more information about Beetlebox and to hear a taste of the music that Pennington has created with this project, visit www.beetleboxmusic.com.
