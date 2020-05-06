Mid West Music Fest goes virtual this weekend

All the bands will be doing a 30- to 45-minute set, just as they would have had they been able to travel to La Crosse or Winona. Managing Director Abby Lee said part of the inspiration for doing the festival in virtual fashion came from seeing other musicians around the country perform on platforms like Facebook.

Lee said she got a positive response after surveys were sent to the bands asking whether they would be willing to play a set from home or from a private studio.

“Music and art are things that help people stay sane,” Lee said. “We know that this is really important right now.’

The MWMF website emphasizes that point by noting that “music is bringing the world together right now, feeding our souls and helping us heal.” Parker Forsell, the organization’s creative director, said that his interactions with musicians have made it clear that they, like everyone else, are struggling.

“We know that most of them get 50 percent or more of their income from live performances,” Forsell said. “Right now that source of income is gone, but because of grant money and support from our sponsors we’ll be able to pay them close to what they would have received originally.”