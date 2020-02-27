In Lanesboro, ancestral patterns in March 6 dance performance

LANESBORO, Minn. — “Let the Crows Come” evolved from a simple idea: When a DJ remixes a song, its essence remains the same even as the trajectory changes.
To Minneapolis-based dancer/choreographer Ashwini Ramaswamy, this mutation is reminiscent of being a second-generation immigrant — a person who has been culturally remixed to fit into multiple places at once.
Evoking mythography and ancestry, Ramaswamy — a founding company member of the internationally renowned Ragamala Dance Company — layers ritual, tradition, deconstruction, iteration and origin into an unforgettable experience. “Let the Crows Come” uses the metaphor of crows as messengers for the living and guides for the departed, and in the process explores how memory and homeland channel both guidance and dislocation.
On Friday, March 6, Ramaswamy will bring the genre-twisting experimental dance piece to the historic St. Mane Theatre in downtown Lanesboro.
Commissioned by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series and debuting in November 2019 in the Twin Cities, this performance with recorded music in Lanesboro is an exclusive regional date before the production goes on to tour the east coast in April 2020.
In a series of three dance solos from Ramaswamy and Twin Cities dancer/choreographers Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Berit Ahlgren, the south Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam is deconstructed and re-contextualized to evoke a memory that has a shared origin, but is remembered differently from person to person.
The dancers’ use of imagery and narrative is accompanied, via recorded audio, by a hybrid orchestra of south Indian instruments, electro-acoustic cello and synthesizers.
A not-to-be-missed evening of music and movement, “Let the Crows Come” is an innovative performance born out of a sincere curiosity about what the art form can do.
Recapping the November premiere for the Star Tribune, columnist Sheila Regan wrote, “The most compelling sections were when the three dancers performed together, because the transference of impulse was so clearly evident, rippling from one body to the next. This collaboration will live on as the artists perform at future engagements. No doubt the initial premise and exchange will deepen and grow as the artists continue to perform together.”
Two Master Dance Class Workshops at Coffee Street Fitness & Dance in Lanesboro are being offered to the public in conjunction with this performance: one with Ashwini Ramaswamy at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and another with Alanna Morris-Van Tassel at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6. Registration is $5 per person for each class. The workshops are available to children and adults age 5 and up. No dance experience is necessary and space is limited.