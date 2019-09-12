Saturday’s opening Winona Symphony Orchestra concert features the strings of the Winona Symphony.
I always enjoy these concerts — especially as a string player myself. This music is some of my favorite to perform.
The concert highlights three pieces: a new work by Hawaiian composer Michael-Thomas Foumai, Antonin Dvorak’s lustrous string serenade, and one of my all-time favorites, the Bach Double Concerto.
I met Michael Foumai back in 2014 when he was the winner of a composition competition in Indiana. His music captivated me, and I have been interested in his music ever since.
The particular piece we are performing is titled "Kaunānā," which comes from the Hawaiian language, and means creating something new out of something old. Essentially, he took musical materials that have been around for hundreds of years, and created something fresh and new.
As a native Hawaiian, his music tends to celebrate that culture, and this piece is no exception. It is a fresh, lively piece that I think the audience (and orchestra) will enjoy immensely.
The biggest piece on the program is Antonín Dvorak’s "String Serenade," a beautiful work that I fell in love with after finally getting the chance to play it a few years ago.
We all know Dvorak for some of his really famous pieces, especially the "New World Symphony," but this is a much earlier work that carries with it a very cool story.
Dvorak wrote the piece actually very quickly in just two weeks and submitted it to a composition competition. The eminent composer Johannes Brahms was one of the jurors on the panel, and Dvorak won the competition with this piece.
Winning that competition had two important outcomes for Dvorak — one was that it started a mutually beneficial friendship with Brahms, and the other was that it was what launched Dvorak into prominence in Europe, and later America and the world as a composer.
It is one of the loveliest serenades that we have for strings, but it isn’t easy. It is full of tricks and moments that will make the orchestra sweat a little. But that is part of the fun.
In the middle of the concert is my favorite piece on this program, and I’ll be giving up my baton for my violin for the Bach "Double Concerto."
Most people will recognize the first movement especially, which is taught in the Suzuki books and is well-beloved. The whole piece is wonderful, and it's especially fun that we’ll perform it much like Bach would have performed it: without a conductor.
Our concertmaster Hillary Kingsley and I will take the two solo parts, and we’ll all play like a big chamber music group where every person helps to lead the ensemble. I know it will be great fun and, I cannot wait for this part of the concert.
I hope that you will join us in Somsen Hall on the Winona Stare University campus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night for our opening concert of the season.
The Winona Symphony Orchestra is a member of River Arts Alliance. For more information about RAA, visit riverartsalliance.org and on Facebook.
